Break Dancing and Skateboarding Added to 2024 Olympic Games

Dec 8, 2020 @ 8:18am
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Killa Kolya of Kazakhstan competes at Hanger 7 during the Red Bull BC One World Final of break dancing on November 28, 2020 at Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

The 2024 Olympic games have some major new additions coming! Break dancing, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing have all been added to the 2024 Olympic games!

Break dancing will be called ‘breaking’ in the games and is also being used as a chance to pull in younger viewers.

 

