Bradley Cooper Says He Did NOT Date Lady Gaga During “A Star Is Born”

Three years later, Bradley Cooper is now confirming what Lady Gaga had been saying all along about romance rumors between the two: it was all an act. I mean, we all WANTED it to be true watching their “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars right?? Cooper said that was all designed to replicate Jack and Ally’s onscreen romance.
“Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level,” the Oscar nominee told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, November 17. “They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It’s that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people. … It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience.”
According to THR, Cooper “conceived the performance to unfold like a scene from the movie in part to help manage his own fears about singing live.” His strategy seems to have worked because he both sounded great and convinced viewers that he and Gaga weren’t acting.
“She’s just so terribly charismatic and beautiful,” he told THR. “When I met her, I thought, ‘If I can just harness that … then it’s just for me to mess up.’ But then, when we started working together, I realized, ‘Oh, oh, the sky’s the limit in terms of what she’s able to do and her commitment level.’”
