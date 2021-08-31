      Weather Alert

Bonnaroo 2021 Cancelled

Aug 31, 2021 @ 7:26pm

Organizers of the popular music festival, Bonnaroo, have announced that the festival has been cancelled. A statement released by the organizers explain that the “campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely“.

 

The flooding is a result of tremendous rains from Hurricane Ida that saturated Tennessee. Some of the performers scheduled for this year’s festival included the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Lizzo, Lil Baby, and several others.

If you won tickets from 99-7 DJX, Bonnaroo will honor those tickets in 2022. More info to come!

