Bob Iger Hints “Frozen 3” AND “Frozen 4” Are Happening

November 17, 2023 9:40AM EST
Source: YouTube

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed a tasty nugget that a fourth Frozen movie is happening in addition to the previously announced Frozen 3.  He did not offer any details or release dates but it doesn’t matter because we’re HYPED! He did tell GMA that Jennifer Lee, the writer behind the first two, is working on two stories!

In the meantime, the World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland Monday!

