Billie Eilish Tells Us All About Her Crazy 2019 During Carpool Karaoke
Billie Eilish has had a tremendous 2019. The breakout singer released her Grammy-nominated album, “Where Do We Go When We Sleep” and she met her musical idol and first crush, Justin Bieber.
While driving through Los Angeles, The Late Late Show host learned about Eilish’s obsession with Justin Bieber in between performances of “bad guy,” “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” and “Ocean Eyes,” plus a ukulele cover of the Beatles’ “I Will”.
The pair even took a quick detour to the 18-year-old singer’s home, where she introduced Corden to her pet spider. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go well.