Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys to Play Benefit Concert From Their Living Rooms

Mar 26, 2020 @ 8:16am

A special “Living Room” benefit concert is set to take place this Sunday as a way to help those dealing with the Coronavirus.

The event takes the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and will feature Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim McGraw and will be hosted by Sir Elton John.

The artists will perform from their own homes using their own equipment. The benefit concert will air on FOX stations with proceeds going to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

