Billie Eilish Asking For A Restraining Order

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish is doing the celebrity thing that none of them should have to do — get a restraining order. According to TMZ, legal documents show she’s seeking protection from a 39-year-old man said to have to shown up at her parents’ house multiple times professing his love for Billie. Big yikes.

She’s also hoping for a judge to grant protection for her parents and brother, Finneas.

Per TMZ,