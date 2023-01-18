99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish Asking For A Restraining Order

January 18, 2023 10:39AM EST
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish is doing the celebrity thing that none of them should have to do — get a restraining order. According to TMZ, legal documents show she’s seeking protection from a 39-year-old man said to have to shown up at her parents’ house multiple times professing his love for Billie. Big yikes.

She’s also hoping for a judge to grant protection for her parents and brother, Finneas.

Per TMZ,

Billie says these incidents caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over the safety of herself, her parents, and Finneas — adding she doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents anymore.

