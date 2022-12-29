99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billboard Names Its Top Artists Under 25

December 29, 2022 11:11AM EST
Share

It’s the end of the year which means we’re all throwing in the towel and just making lists of things. #celebritynews

We’re not mad about it though. Billboard came out with a list for the Top Artists Under the Age of 25 and we’re here for it. Peep the video for a quick visual run-through.

Or just read it right here:

  • Lil Nas X (23)
  • Gabby Barrett (22)
  • Billie Eilish (21)
  • Tini (25)
  • Olivia Rodrigo (19)
  • Shawn Mendes (24)
  • Khalid (24)

A nice round list of seven… Lovely.

More about:
Billboard
Billie Eilish
end of year
gabby barrett
khalid
lil nas x
List
Olivia Rodrigo
Shawn Mendes
tini
top artists

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville Woman Wins Big In Office White Elephant Gift Exchange
2

Doorbell Camera Video: Neighbor Just Wants To Compliment Their Decorations
3

You Laugh You Lose: Holiday Jokes
4

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
5

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE