Billboard Names Its Top Artists Under 25
December 29, 2022 11:11AM EST
We’re not mad about it though. Billboard came out with a list for the Top Artists Under the Age of 25 and we’re here for it. Peep the video for a quick visual run-through.
- Lil Nas X (23)
- Gabby Barrett (22)
- Billie Eilish (21)
- Tini (25)
- Olivia Rodrigo (19)
- Shawn Mendes (24)
- Khalid (24)
