Biggest Indoor Theme Park In Kentucky Is Open In Jeffersontown

Dec 21, 2019 @ 9:47pm

Malibu Jacks made the move to the old Walmart off Hurstbourne Lane in Jeffersontown and open its doors Friday!

 

The new location is twice as big as the old Malibu Jack’s, which has allowed its team to add a roller coaster, carnival rides, and 18 bowling lanes.

Some elements like a Himalaya ride and the bowling lanes are not quite ready yet, but the arcade, go-karts, laser tag, and mini-golf got some good use at its grand opening on Friday.

Malibu Jack’s also plans to open a sports bar in February.

 

 

