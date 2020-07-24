      Breaking News
‘Big Brother All Star’ Season Next Month

Jul 24, 2020 @ 12:12pm

Big Brother” is coming back to CBS next month.

CBS will launch an all-star season of the long-running reality competition starting August 5th.

The show will kick off with a two-hour live episode as the contestants move into the house and stick to its three-times-a-week air schedule with episodes on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The premiere will come about seven-weeks later than the show’s usual late-June start date because production was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

