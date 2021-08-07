Beyoncé Drops Video for Rodeo-Themed Ivy Park Collection

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection is scheduled to be available via the official Adidas website on Aug. 19. Queen Bey’s new teaser boasts styles drawing inspiration from the forgotten era of Black cowboys and cowgirls.
As with previous Ivy Park collections, sizes will range from XXXXS to 4XL. Others to appear in the video include Snoh Aalegra and actor Glynn Turman.
Fun fact, Glynn Turman spent much of his past shoveling manure at the Central Park stables so he could ride horses for free. The Ivy Park website calls attention to what horses have done for his life.