      Weather Alert

Ben Davis Shoots Hoops With Harlem Globetrotter

Jan 8, 2022 @ 1:40pm

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Louisville on January 15th. In anticipation, the Globetrotters asked if Ben Davis wanted to come shoot hoops. Being the “baller” that he is, obviously he said yes. Congratulations to everyone who won tickets from 99.7 DJX! If you still need tickets, get them HERE.

So Too Tall Winston and Ben Davis chatted and shot a round of PIG at the KFC Yum! Center. Who do you think won??

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Davis (@bendavisradio)

TAGS
basketball Harlem Globetrotters KFC Yum Center Too Tall
POPULAR POSTS
School Closings and Delays
Mama Dog Convinces Man To Save Her Babies
Adele Day
TikTok Fully Believes This Wild Story About Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram Again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On