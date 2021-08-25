Ben Affleck Seen Ring Shopping??

Turns out there was another reason Ben Affleck was brousing at Tiffany’s and it wasn’t a ring for J.Lo…yet. He was doing a scavenger hunt at the mall…supposedly.
Doesn’t mean that won’t happen soon! A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are “seriously talking about getting married.” “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the insider explains to Us, noting that he considers her the “one that got away” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.” They’ve been doing a lot of family outings to give their kids a chance to get to know each other.
