“Bean Dad” Is The First To Infuriate Twitter This Year
If you saw Twitter talking about ‘Bean Dad’…it wasn’t for a happy fun reason. This guy decided his 9-year-old daughter being hungry was a teachable moment and tweeted about it. But it was how he delivered the lesson that enraged the Internet.
See, he was engrossed in a jigsaw puzzle when his daughter told him she was hungry. So he told her to eat some baked beans. She didn’t know how to open the can and he challenged her to figure it out. She did…SIX HOURS LATER. He revealed the story in 23 tweets.
The heat from the tweets got so hot he canceled the account. FULL STORY HERE