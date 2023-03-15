99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bad Bunny Covers Harry Styles And Ariana Grande On Carpool Karaoke

March 15, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Bad Bunny joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show and did some of his own music, but he did some covers of other popular artists like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Harry Styles… Kind of.

He admits that the song in English that he knows best is Ari’s “Break Free.” Once they get to covering “As It Was” from Harry, Bad Bunny definitely knows the instrumental sounds and then mumbles many of the words outside the chorus. LOL!

 

