“Bachelorette” Clare Crawley Gets REPLACED
Most. Dramatic. Season. Ever? TV journey for live #5 ended early for Clare Crawley. First, COVID shut down shooting her season. Then one of her contestants got picked to be the franchise’s first black “Bachelor”.
Now comes word that Clare has been replaced by Tayshia Adams. But why? ET says it’s because she fell for one of her guys early and opted to end it for him. She is said to have left on good terms with producers and her journey will be shown, but how it plays out is a mystery.
Tayshia will get a fresh start as the lead, but it’s unclear if any of Clare’s guys will stay on or if they will all be new guys.
