B.J. Novak Is Doing The Sweetest Thing For Mindy Kaling’s 3-Year-Old Daughter
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling (L) and B.J. Novak attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling and her “Office” co-star, B.J. Novak are planning to have Santa come to her home to surprise her 3-year-old daughter for Christmas!
Mindy Kaling revealed the plan in an interview with Tory Burch. Mindy usually takes her daughter to see Santa at The Grove shopping center but due to the pandemic, she isn’t taking her this year.
“Just so you know, we’re Hindu and B.J. is Jewish, so this is, like, cultural appropriation on our part,” Kaling laughed.
Love this! So, how are you altering your Christmas traditions this year?