“Avatar” Producer Clears Up Rumor: Vin Diesel NOT In Avatar

Avatar producer Jon Landau cleared up a big misconception about the sequels: Vin Diesel is not in the sequels, despite what he has said in the past.

It all started when Diesel shared a video of himself with Avatar director James Cameron on the New Zealand set of The Way of Water in 2019. He says in the video, “It’s long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait.” So everybody thought that meant he was in the movie. But Landau says he was just a fan on a set visit. He tells Empire of that video. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.” But to add fuel to the fire, Diesel did talk about it a lot. Diesel kept talking about Avatar off social media and didn’t correct the press when asked about him being in the films. In fact, he told Entertainment Tonight in a video interview in 2019, “Probably my favorite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldaña. Hence Avatar. Hence why I’m doing Avatar, or one of the reasons.”