Audi Gives ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant A Car After Losing Due To ‘Technicality’

Did you hear about this controversy on Wheel of Fortune where this woman got the right answer to the puzzle, but just had too long of a pause in the middle? That was Charlene Rubush and the prize she didn’t win was an Audi Q3. Fans were all super mad at the show for causing her to lose out on the car due to a technicality.
You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/x0e3j1CqY9
— Audi USA (@Audi) December 22, 2021
So Audi jumped on board and asked followers to help track her down. They found her and tweeted a pic of her getting the car! “Charlene, welcome to the Audi family!” the tweet said. “We are so happy to see you in the driver seat.”
You all did it! You helped #GiveHerTheQ3. Charlene, welcome to the Audi family! We are so happy to see you in the driver seat. https://t.co/9RVPcdtqu2 pic.twitter.com/B3GGNPPmlR
— Audi USA (@Audi) January 20, 2022
