Audi Gives ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant A Car After Losing Due To ‘Technicality’

Jan 24, 2022 @ 6:00am

Did you hear about this controversy on Wheel of Fortune where this woman got the right answer to the puzzle, but just had too long of a pause in the middle?  That was Charlene Rubush and the prize she didn’t win was an Audi Q3.  Fans were all super mad at the show for causing her to lose out on the car due to a technicality. 

So Audi jumped on board and asked followers to help track her down. They found her and tweeted a pic of her getting the car! “Charlene, welcome to the Audi family!” the tweet said. “We are so happy to see you in the driver seat.”

 

