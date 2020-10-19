      Weather Alert

Ariana Grande Launches Countdown To Her New Single and New Album

Oct 19, 2020 @ 7:07am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Prepare yourself for a whole lot more Ariana Grande starting this week! Ariana Grande took to social media this weekend to tease her upcoming album in a video where she typed the word “Positions” followed by launching 2 countdown clocks on her website.

One countdown is for this Friday, October 23rd and one is for Friday, October 30th. New single Friday and new album out October 30th?

