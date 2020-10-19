Ariana Grande Launches Countdown To Her New Single and New Album
Prepare yourself for a whole lot more Ariana Grande starting this week! Ariana Grande took to social media this weekend to tease her upcoming album in a video where she typed the word “Positions” followed by launching 2 countdown clocks on her website.
One countdown is for this Friday, October 23rd and one is for Friday, October 30th. New single Friday and new album out October 30th?