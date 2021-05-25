Are We Cheugy?

The word, pronounced chew-gee, is being used to describe someone who is out of date or trying too hard. Many Gen Zers (6 to 24-year-olds) have associated the term with the millennial generation (25 to 40), but some promise that anyone can be cheugy, no matter your age. Here are 10 tell-tale signs for you to look for.
- Herbal Essence shampoo – One of the of the tell-tale signs of this lifestyle are Herbal Essence products. But they smell so delicious!
- #GirlBoss Energy – According to TikToker Rod, anything associated with #GirlBoss energy is evidence of being a cheug, especially when used as a hashtag on social media.
- Cheesy Hashtags or Captions – Other hashtags to avoid if you don’t want to be labeled a cheug, according to the Instagram account @cheuglife, are “I did a thing” after dying or cutting your hair, “views” for mountain photos and “life’s a beach.”
- You Love Disney As An Adult – “Disney adults” are quite cheugy as well. I mean, how many times can you ride the tea cups?
- Jean Jackets – Antha Johnson, a teacher from Arkansas, according to her Twitter account, shared on TikTok that she decided to talk about the definition of “cheugy” with her class. When giving examples, one of her students looked her dead in the eyes and said that jean jackets were a symbol of being cheugy. What was the teacher wearing to school that day? A jean jacket.
- The “Garden State” Soundtrack – Twitter user Naomi was trying to argue she wasn’t cheugy, when she realized her love of the “Garden State” movie soundtrack just may say otherwise.
- Graphic Tees – Social media has come to the consensus that shirts that say something are cheugy.
- Decorative Wooden Signs -looks like people are labeling signs that talk about wine or coffee as cheugy.