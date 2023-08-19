Are Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun Done?

Source: YouTube

Did Justin Bieber End Relationship With Scooter Braun?

Is this fact or fiction? There are rumors swirling that Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun are not longer working together. Multiple sources say the pair “haven’t spoken in months” and that Justin is “poking around for a new agency or manager.”

However, representatives for both have since shut down the rumors to Page Six, though neither one has commented yet.

But another source has said, “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.”

So far, nothing has been confirmed. The pair have worked together since the beginning of Justin’s career.