Andre 3000 Is Jack Harlow’s Dream Collaboration

Jack Harlow made an appearance on NBC’s TODAY show on Friday (Aug.12), and he mentioned one artist he would drop everything for. “Andre 3000, that’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while,” he shared. “A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet. … I was like man, I just want Pharrell, Drake — and then they would happen. I’m just gonna keep saying Andre 3000 with faith that it will happen.”

He also shared the career advice his mom gave him!

Jack Harlow stopped by to perform for TODAY’s summer concert series, where fans saw the “First Class” rapper perform “What’s Poppin,” “Nail Tech,” and “Industry Baby.” Looking great, Jack!