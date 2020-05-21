      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

An Official ‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Coming

May 21, 2020 @ 8:17am

An official “Friends” cookbook is coming out later this year with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the sitcom.

Ever want to taste Monica Geller’s cooking or a bit of Rachel Green’s Trifle? — “What’s not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!” The book includes dozens of dishes that were featured in the show, from Phoebe’s faceless foods to the gang’s classic Friendsgiving feast.

Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you’re ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish. The cookbook will be released on September 22nd.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
cookbook episodes Friends Recipes
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE