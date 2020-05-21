An Official ‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Coming
An official “Friends” cookbook is coming out later this year with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the sitcom.
Ever want to taste Monica Geller’s cooking or a bit of Rachel Green’s Trifle? — “What’s not to like? Custard: good. Jam: good. Meat: good!” The book includes dozens of dishes that were featured in the show, from Phoebe’s faceless foods to the gang’s classic Friendsgiving feast.
Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you’re ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish. The cookbook will be released on September 22nd.
