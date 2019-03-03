American Idol Louisville Auditions

View this post on Instagram

😃 Any Locals I should look out for ? Tag them 👇 #igerslouisville TONIGHT at 8 p.m. on ABC, the @americanidol Louisville Auditions episode airs! The auditions were held right here at the #AliCenter! Don’t miss it! #AmericanIdol ====================================== – connect. create. inspire. 🌐 @igerslouisville ====================================== #louisville #mylouisville #idol #katyperry #lukebryan #lionelrichie #louisvillekentucky #louisvillelove #usaprimeshot #igersusa #kentucky #travelky #theville #yelplou #kentuckykicksass #theville #eatlovelouisville #yeslouisville #UofL #gocards #L1C4 #travelky #wave3igers #gramoftheday #louisvilleigers #americanidolauditions