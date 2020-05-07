‘American Horror Story’ Is About To Get ‘Crazy’
Ryan Murphy is no stranger to making headlines with his American Horror Story casting moves. Over the years, Murphy and his AHS team have attracted a number of A-listers and award winners who don’t normally do TV roles, from Jessica Lange to Lady Gaga. And for the upcoming American Horror Story season 10, Murphy did it again when he announced Macaulay Culkin would be part of the cast.
How did Murphy get Culkin on board? It involves a “very, very great insane part” and “crazy erotic sex” with costar Kathy Bates.
Murphy told Culkin: “So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy said in an interview while promoting his Netflix series Hollywood. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”