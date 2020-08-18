      Weather Alert

AMC Theaters Will Block Out Space Between Reserved Seats

Aug 18, 2020 @ 3:00pm

AMC Theatres is going to block out seats at theaters to enforce social distancing.  They are opening the doors to 100 locations on Thursday (including Louisville), but the chain will only allow auditoriums to be at 30% capacity. That means that 70% of seats will be left empty during any showtime.

The chain’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party to keep customers six-feet apart.  And they are offering cheap tickets for opening day!

