AMC Entertainment Keeping Theaters Open
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 20: AMC Theaters remains closed at the Arrowhead Towne Center on June 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest exhibitor, has unveiled plans to re-open in mid July after coronavirus forced it to close its more than 600 venues in the U.S. for nearly four months. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Despite Regal theaters announcing closures, AMC Entertainment has made it clear that they are still very open!
In fact, their stocks are rising and they’re even opening up MORE theaters, and we are honestly happy to see them doing so.