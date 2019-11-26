      Weather Alert

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Revealed

Nov 26, 2019 @ 6:09am
Here are some of the hottest Cyber-Monday deals on Amazon!
Top Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
  • $249 Apple 32GB iPad (Latest Model) + Free Shipping.
  • $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm).
  • $19 Amazon Fire TV Stick.
  • $25 Fire TV 4K Stick.
  • $199 PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Bundle + Free Shipping.
  • $29 Fire 7 Tablet + Free Shipping.
  • $179 Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping.
  • $45 off Kindle Paperwhite + $5 Book Credit.
  • $150 Arcade1UP Galaga/Galaxian Arcade Machine.
  • $69 Living DNA Ancestry Kit.
  • $60 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.

You can track it all on Amazon’s Holiday Page which is all about Black Friday for now, but will transition over.  If you want a HUGE rundown of everything out there… CLICK HERE.

