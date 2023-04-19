Alicia Keys announced the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR which includes a stop in downtown Louisville on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the KFC Yum! Center

Alicia Keys is going on tour this summer. Her “Keys To The Summer Tour” starts on June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. The singer will perform her hits for the first time in an “all-new 360 in the round concert experience.” This includes a stop in downtown Louisville on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the KFC Yum! Center and follows her sold-out and critically acclaimed The Alicia + Keys World Tour which brought Alicia across Europe, North America and will soon head to Latin America.

Tickets for her 23-city tour go on sale to the general public HERE this Friday morning at 10.