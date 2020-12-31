Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy’ Episodes to Air Next Week
The time has finally come. Alex Trebek’s final episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ will air all next week. Throughout the shows, there will also be tributes to Alex along the way.
Mike Richards, and executive producer on Jeopardy!, is opening up about Alex Trebek’s final episodes.
He said, “Those final five episodes, we shot three the first day and then two the second day, and they were great. You’ll watch them, and you’ll go, “This guy’s as healthy as could be. This is not a sick person at all.” He had that much willpower. And we knew how much he was fighting, and that’s what made the performance even more impressive.”
Ken Jennings will take over on January 11th.