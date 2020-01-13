Aldi Is Selling Heart-Shaped Pizza And Cheeses For Valentine’s Day
One month until Valentine’s Day, which means you should really start thinking about what you’re going to do. Go out to dinner or make dinner?
Well Aldi is here to help out.
First up, PIZZA! Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Take-And-Bake Cheese Pizza. This heart-shaped pizza is the perfect size for two people (or one very hungry person) and is a great base for adding your own toppings as you see fit.
If you are throwing a party or want to enjoy some wine, Aldi has all the cheeses! You can choose from three different heart-shaped cheeses that come in some unique flavors. One is a classic English Style Mature Cheddar, another is a Wensleydale Cheese with Raspberries & White Chocolate, while the final one is a Gin and Rhubarb Wensleydale Cheese.
The pizza if $4.99 and each of the cheeses are $3.99, so you can have a total feast for less than $20!!