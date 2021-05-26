Akon’s Car Was Stolen While He Was Pumping Gas
Akon’s SUV was stolen on Monday night in Atlanta while he was the middle of pumping gas.
According to the police report, a police officer arrived at the gas station around 11:59 p.m. in response to a vehicle theft. Akon said his white Range Rover was running while he was pumping gas on the passenger side. When his tank was almost full, he noticed his car pulling off while he was still pumping gas and his phone was in the car.
The car has since been recovered by the Forest Park GA Police Department.
A Councilwoman has proposed legislation requiring all Atlanta service stations to mount cameras on each of their fuel pumps to crack down on crimes throughout the city.
