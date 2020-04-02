      Breaking News
AGT Reopens Online Auditions

Apr 2, 2020 @ 7:57am
America’s Got Talent is giving you an extended chance at securing a spot on season 15.

Online auditions have been reopened for anyone wishing to show off their talent while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Audition videos can be submitted here).

Anyone that has already sent in audition tapes and not yet performed in front of the judges is still eligible to be considered for the upcoming season.  Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and newcomer Sofia Vergara are the confirmed judges for season 15, while Terry Crews will return to host.

They had started shooting auditions in Los Angeles last month when production was shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

