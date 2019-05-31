Adam Levine Walked Away From A LOOOOOOTTTT Of Money On ‘The Voice’

It was announced last week that Adam Levine was walking away from ‘The Voice’ after 16 seasons, and now we know what he’s giving up. And this was actually a major surprise to fans, especially because he had previously been announced as one of the season 17 coaches, along with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. We know now that Gwen Stefani is coming back for season 17.
“There’s literally no show without you guys,” Levine wrote. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”
He is executive producing the new songwriting competition on Tuesday nights called ‘Songland’. And he ended up performing this past weekend at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah!