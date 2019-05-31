Adam Levine Walked Away From A LOOOOOOTTTT Of Money On ‘The Voice’

It was announced last week that Adam Levine was walking away from ‘The Voice’ after 16 seasons, and now we know what he’s giving up. And this was actually a major surprise to fans, especially because he had previously been announced as one of the season 17 coaches, along with Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. We know now that Gwen Stefani is coming back for season 17.

But now sources shared with The Hollywood Reporter, that he had signed on for two more seasons of The Voice before he decided to leave. His paycheck per season was somewhere “north of $14 million.” So, that would mean his deal for seasons 17 and 18 would’ve been around $30 million.He posted on Instagram his gratitude for the experience and of course, the fans. He posted on Instagram his gratitude for the experience and of course, the fans. “There’s literally no show without you guys,” Levine wrote. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

He is executive producing the new songwriting competition on Tuesday nights called ‘Songland’. And he ended up performing this past weekend at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah!

