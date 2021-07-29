Adam Driver Is A Centaur In New Fragrance Ad And The Internet Feels Things

Adam Driver is the face (and body) of Burberry new men’s fragrance, which launches next month. In the video, set to “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs, Driver races a horse into the ocean, swims with the horse, and exits the water as… a centaur?
The Internet has thoughts. Mainly, why does he run into the ocean and swim with a horse and then come out a centaur? How does this sell men’s cologne?
adam driver went to the beach that makes you a centaur https://t.co/7CihyccqS9
— venus ⚢ (@Iesbiancowboy) July 27, 2021
pic.twitter.com/wJvkX88Y9b
— Nathan Long (@NathanLongs) July 27, 2021
Some really dig it.
