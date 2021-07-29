      Weather Alert

Adam Driver Is A Centaur In New Fragrance Ad And The Internet Feels Things

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:15am

Adam Driver is the face (and body) of Burberry new men’s fragrance, which launches next month. In the video, set to “Two Weeks” by FKA twigs, Driver races a horse into the ocean, swims with the horse, and exits the water as… a centaur?

The Internet has thoughts. Mainly, why does he run into the ocean and swim with a horse and then come out a centaur?  How does this sell men’s cologne?

Some really dig it.

