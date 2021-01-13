      Weather Alert

Aaron Rodgers Will Guest Host An Episode of “Jeopardy!”

Jan 13, 2021 @ 6:47am

During a recent interview, Aaron Rodgers said, “One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek, and being able to be on Jeopardy years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice.”

 

Aaron competed in a celebrity episode of Jeopardy in 2015 after his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn turned it down. “They’re doing some guest hosting spots,” Aaron continued, “and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those.”

