A Rod Announces Makeup Line For Men
Alex Rodriguez is getting in the beauty biz showing off a blur stick by the company Hims, a wellness brand that gives men affordable access to hair, vitamins, mental health, skin products and more. The concealer, which he worked with the brand to create, was specifically designed for the needs of men.
“Working with the Hims & Hers team, I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”
Some fans took to the comments to praise Rodriguez for helping to normalize the idea of men wearing makeup: “I don’t see anything wrong with men doing their thing to look good,” one fan said. Another added, “Looking goood,” and yet others declared, “Thats awesome!” and “I love it! Normalize men wearing a little something make’m look hotter!!!”
There were some haters, but more and more men have been using makeup over the last several years. In 2019, of over 2,000 men surveyed by Morning Consult, 30 percent of men ages 18 to 29 said they would be open to trying makeup, while another 30 percent of men ages 30 to 44 said they were also open to it. Another survey from the same year found that the top three most popular cosmetic products among men were lip balm, blemish concealer and foundation.
In the meantime, he wrote on his Instagram story Sunday:
“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. “I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”