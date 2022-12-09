A Look At Jeff Brohm’s Coaching Contract

Jeff Brohm is coming home to U of L as head football coach! A former Cardinal himself and current Purdue head coach, Jeff Brohm was named next head coach on December 8, 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated,

Brohm’s contract lasts six years, starting on Dec. 9, 2022 and ending on Dec. 31, 2028, with his base salary being $5 million and increasing by $100,000 with each year. If he is employed in 2029, his base salary will be $6.5 million, and if he is employed in 2030, his base salary will be $7 million.

Winning bowl games allows for possible extensions of his contract as well.

Not a bad ‘get’ for getting to come home to coach the team he once played on!

“Let’s play football!” – Jeff Brohm