It’s hard to guess what will come to Louisville next, and we definitely weren’t expecting this. A giant game of ‘Clue’ to be played across the city on May 18th.

The Louisville version of the game is called “Sneaky Finders” and is set in the fictitious town of Millingham. Your team of detectives will be tasked with cracking the case as you stalk the streets, tracking down virtual witnesses and eliminating suspects.

It’s $46 for a team of up to 6 adults. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

