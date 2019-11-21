A Canadian Company Has Replica Post Malone Face Tats
Have you ever looked at Post Malone’s tattoos and thought to yourself, I would like his face tattoos but I am scared of commitment? Well… same, and worry no more! Now you can finally preview your ink inspirations before allowing it to be stabbed into you slowly so that it can last forever!
A Canadian company is offering semi-permanent tattoos for us people who are not ready for a full tattoo commitment. Inkbox has replicas of Post Malone’s face and neck tats. It’ll set you back about $15-$20 dollars and include his classic “always tired”, “stay away”, sword and barbed wire tattoos to name a few. They’ll last for a week or two and fade as the skin naturally regenerates. Which tells us you don’t have to shower for a few weeks?
Or Amazon has them for super cheap, heck even Walmart has some.
