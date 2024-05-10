99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

22-Year-Old With No Arms Graduates College

May 10, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Emily Rowley is now a 22-year-old graduate from Southern New Hampshire University and she did it all online…without arms.  She was born with bilateral phocomelia and she says doctors didn’t believe she would live long.

She has continued to beat the odds and decided to start sharing how she goes about her day doing simple things we all take for granted, like stirring and drinking tea, petting her dog…and yes, completing college courses! Rowley used her feet to help with the assignments on the computer as well as the talk-to-text feature.

