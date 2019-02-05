1500 Tipsy People Sing “I Want It That Way” And Absolutely Nail It

I feel like this is me and my friends every weekend, but imagine being in a bar and the entire crowd breaks out in song. That’s kind of what this is.

Pub Choir is a traveling show where strangers gather to drink and sing together. Because a few alcoholic beverages makes everyone want to sing!

A video of a recent session in Brisbane, Australia showed about 1500 people belt out The Backstreet Boys song I Want It That Way. 

A choir director led the sing-along with a guitar player strumming the music. The crowd learned the song and their parts in less than 90 minutes. They did a great job nailing the harmony.

Like honestly… THIS IS AMAZING!

Sounds like an idea! Who’s In?

