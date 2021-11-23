      Weather Alert

150 Musicians Cover Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” In Flashmob

Nov 23, 2021 @ 7:19am

This is pretty impressive what went into organizing this! 150 musicians in Romania got together for one big performance of Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams”.

 

Flashmob CITYROCKS took to the grounds of Bánffy Castle with vocalists, guitarists, bassists and drummers of all ages gathered for the performance.  They have previously covered Nirvana‘s ‘Come As You Are’ and Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’.

This isn’t the biggest though…a flashmob of 1000 musicians who famously performed ‘Learn To Fly’ in a bid to get Foo Fighters to come and play in Cesena, Italy in 2015.

