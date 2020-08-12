      Weather Alert

14-Year-Old Adopted Girl Now Finds Homes For Senior Dogs

Aug 12, 2020 @ 11:32am

Meena Kumar is a pretty special 14-year-old who knows what it’s like to need a home. She was adopted at 2-years-old from India, and although she doesn’t know much about where she was born, she’s so grateful to have a home. Her own experience inspired her to launch a mission to find homes for senior dogs.

 

She opened a dog boarding business in her community and she gives all of the money she earns to Muttville, a cage-free shelter for older dogs. So far, she’s given them $14,000!  How amazing is she??

 

#FeelGood

