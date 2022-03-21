11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Travels Over 600 Miles Alone And Is Reunited With His Mom

Not sure if you heard this story of an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy who traveled more than 600 miles on his own to escape Russia’s war…couldn’t even IMAGINE that…he has finally been reunited with his mom.
The national police force of Slovakia shared the moving photos and video of Hassan and his mom back together again. His mom sent him off on his own to the border with just a phone number scribbled on his hand, his passport and a note after she stayed behind to protect her own ailing mother.
She eventually decided she needed to try to escape and she did find him again along with her four other kids. The family is among 3.1 million who have fled Ukraine during 3 weeks of Russia’s war, with nearly 230,000 heading to Slovakia.