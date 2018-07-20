Louisville Burger Week 2018
By McKenzie
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 4:02 PM

Louisville Burger week is back!

If you know Louisville, you know that love a good bourbon, craft beer, pizza, and one helluva good burger! Rejoice because July 23-29 is Louisville Burger Week!

What does that mean? The week-long burger fest lets you enjoy $5 burgers at 25 delicious restaurants, all to benefit Dare to Care Food Bank. You can get a Burger Passport, get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week for a chance at prizes.

Mac is dubbing herself as “Burger Queen” for the week and will review and tell you about the burgers you must try!

Participating restaurants include:

  • Bluegrass Burgers
  • Brooke and Billy’s
  • Bubba’s 33
  • Coopers Craft
  • Corner
  • Drake’s – Paddock Shops and St Matthews locations
  • Fork & Barrel
  • Gerstle’s Place
  • Goodwood Brewing
  • Hopcat
  • The Hub Louisville
  • Macaron Bar
  • Mellow Mushroom Pizza
  • Molly Malone’s – Highlands and St Matthews locations
  • O’Shea’s Public House
  • Somewhere Restaurant & Bar
  • Red Herring
  • Stout Burgers and Beers
  • Sullivan’s Tap House
  • Waylon’s Feed & Firewater
  • JB’s Pub
