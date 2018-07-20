Louisville Burger Week 2018

Louisville Burger week is back!
If you know Louisville, you know that love a good bourbon, craft beer, pizza, and one helluva good burger! Rejoice because July 23-29 is Louisville Burger Week!
What does that mean? The week-long burger fest lets you enjoy $5 burgers at 25 delicious restaurants, all to benefit Dare to Care Food Bank. You can get a Burger Passport, get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week for a chance at prizes.
Mac is dubbing herself as “Burger Queen” for the week and will review and tell you about the burgers you must try!
Participating restaurants include:
- Bluegrass Burgers
- Brooke and Billy’s
- Bubba’s 33
- Coopers Craft
- Corner
- Drake’s – Paddock Shops and St Matthews locations
- Fork & Barrel
- Gerstle’s Place
- Goodwood Brewing
- Hopcat
- The Hub Louisville
- Macaron Bar
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza
- Molly Malone’s – Highlands and St Matthews locations
- O’Shea’s Public House
- Somewhere Restaurant & Bar
- Red Herring
- Stout Burgers and Beers
- Sullivan’s Tap House
- Waylon’s Feed & Firewater
- JB’s Pub