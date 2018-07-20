Louisville Burger Week 2018

Louisville Burger week is back!

If you know Louisville, you know that love a good bourbon, craft beer, pizza, and one helluva good burger! Rejoice because July 23-29 is Louisville Burger Week!

What does that mean? The week-long burger fest lets you enjoy $5 burgers at 25 delicious restaurants, all to benefit Dare to Care Food Bank. You can get a Burger Passport, get it stamped at participating locations throughout the week for a chance at prizes.

Mac is dubbing herself as “Burger Queen” for the week and will review and tell you about the burgers you must try!

Participating restaurants include: