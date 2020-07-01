Zootopia Leads at the Weekend Box Office
With no new movies being released, theaters that are open along with drive-in theaters are playing classic films instead. There aren’t many movie theaters open anymore, but for those that are opened the selection of movies to show aren’t wide and that’s why ‘Zootopia’ is leading at the box office.
The Oscar-winning film was released in 2016 and is now back at the top spot by grossing $280,000 at the box office over the weekend.
Other films that cracked the Top 10 wee classics like Goonies, Batman, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.