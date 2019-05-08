Zendaya Was Literally A Princess, Getting Dressed With Shawn And How Kim Got That Waist

We need to dive a little further into the looks at the Met Gala looks of a few stars…first we should probably hang out with Shawn Mendes as he gets ready.  Gotta be honest…we feel a little robbed he was fully-clothed in the shower.

 

Did you see that Zendaya was legit Cinderella with an illuminated dress and a fairy Godmother and everything!

And we should probably figure out how Kim Kardashian West got that teeny tiny waist…pro tip: get you a family member that compliments your crack.  #cousingoals

 

BTW…Kanye’s jacket cost $43 from Dickies. #balleronabudget

 

 

 

