99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Zendaya Turned Away From Italian Restaurant Due To Their Dress Code

June 13, 2023 7:32AM EDT
Share
Zendaya Turned Away From Italian Restaurant Due To Their Dress Code
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This restaurant in Rome, Italy didn’t make an exception on their dress code requirement, even for Zendaya. She had a reservation at Terrazza Borromini, which requires a ‘smart casual’ style for guests. Zendaya was wearing a black tube top and oversized trousers, and that apparently didn’t fit their ‘smart casual’ dress code…so they were turned away.

They ended up eating at a nearby pizzeria. Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland was in NYC seen out with Formula 1 racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

 

FULL STORY AND PICS HERE

More about:
dress code
Italy
Terrazza Borromini
turned away
Zendaya

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show
3

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
4

The Most Epic Senior Prank EVER
5

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE